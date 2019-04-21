ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have issued a silver advisory for an elderly woman who has been missing since Sunday morning.
Police are looking for 70-year-old Shirley Ann Lane, who they said walked away from her home on Colonia Ave in Northwoods before 7 a.m. Sunday.
Police said her family was sleeping at the time and are not sure what she was last wearing. However, they said she is known to wear mainly black and white clothing.
Police said Lane suffers from dementia.
Lane is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Lane’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or call the St. Ann police at 314-427-8000.
