CHARLACK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Ann police officer was taken to a hospital after a carjacking suspect crashed into his car Sunday evening in North County.
A police pursuit began around 8:45 p.m. after an armed carjacking at a Bridgeton Schnucks on Sunday. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen blue Chevy.
The pursuit went through St. Ann and ended in Charlack, which the St. Ann Police Department patrols.
Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle dropped of a second suspect and crashed a St. Ann police officer's vehicle head on at Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden.
Officials said the officer is gong to be okay.
Two suspects are in custody.
