ST. ANN (KMOV.com) -- A St. Ann police officer was hit by a truck Tuesday night, and police believe the driver may have been impaired.
Police said the officer was hit around 9:45 p.m. along St. Charles Rock Road near Geraldine.
Police do not believe this was riot related.
The officer was out of his car for an “unrelated issue” when he was hit. Police said the officer was banged up but they didn’t think he would be admitted to the hospital.
Two men inside the truck took off but were eventually caught along I-170 near Forest Park Parkway.
