ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Ann officer was severely injured when he slammed head-on into a telephone pole while chasing a suspect inside a stolen car Tuesday night, police said.
The accident happened near the intersection of Adie and Lee.
Police said the officer was chasing the suspect when the suspect suddenly swerved, causing the officer to crash into a telephone pole.
Witnesses say a driver in a white van not connected to the chase was also involved the accident and was ejected.
The officer was taken to a local hospital and was taken into surgery.
