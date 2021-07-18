FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man during an argument in Ferguson Friday night.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Highmont and Gage Drives just after 9:30 p.m. Authorities tell News 4 that the suspect and victim got into an argument before the suspect fired shots. Officers found the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Austin Phillips, of St. Ann, Mo., wounded on the pavement. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Major Case Squad is investigating. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or the Ferguson Police Department.
