UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Ann man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in University City Monday afternoon.
Deronte McDaniels, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Corbitt and Kingsland shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Police said 19-year-old David Anderson, Jr. was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
McDaniels is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
The investigation is still open. Anyone with information is asked to contact the University City Police Department
