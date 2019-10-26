The shooting happened Monday near the intersection of Corbitt and Kingsland around 3:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Ann man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in University City Monday afternoon.

Deronte McDaniels mugshot

Deronte McDaniels is accused of fatally shooting David Anderson, Jr., 19, in University City on Monday.

Deronte McDaniels, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of Corbitt and Kingsland shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police said 19-year-old David Anderson, Jr. was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

University city shooting

McDaniels is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The investigation is still open. Anyone with information is asked to contact the University City Police Department

