ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Ann and St. Louis County detectives are investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer that are believed to have been used to steal $25,000 worth of tools and equipment from a storage unit at Midland Storage in the 11200 block of Midland Boulevard.
"And the last words I got from him was ‘I love you and I appreciate you.’ And I haven’t heard from him since,” said JoAnn Lore.
Lore and a man who called himself Michael David started a landscaping and handy-man service earlier this year called St. Louis Affordable Property Services. A long-time close family friend of Lore saw the business doing well and wanted to help it take off. Scott Phinney loaned the couple a pickup and trailer and purchased some lawncare equipment for them to use.
“I took pretty much all of the money that I had and started investing in the company by buying mowers and weed-eaters,” said Phinney.
The business was going well until Friday, when David disappeared. Lore said she spoke to him in a Facebook video call around 10 a.m. while he was at the storage business. He told her he was picking up equipment before going to a customer’s home to do a job. She said he never showed up at the customer’s house and she and Phinney were shocked when they opened the storage unit.
“I opened the locker and I almost fell over,” said Phinney. “Every tool, I mean every tool that I've been buying and gathering for the last 30 years was gone.”
Phinney reported the theft of his 1986 maroon GMC pickup and white single-axle trailer to St. Ann Police. St. Louis County Police are investigating the theft from the storage unit.
Lore said she did some of her own detective work and found out the man she knew as Mike David may actually be Mike David Fulgham. WCBI-TV in Oxford, Mississippi reported the disappearance of Fulgham in May 2017. From photos the two men appear to be the same person.
"I've reached out to his sister and his ex-wife, who is the mother of his children, who have thought for years that he was dead because he just disappeared from Mississippi," said Lore.
Lore also said that David claimed to have served two tours of duty in the Army during the Iraq War. But she said she was told by those who knew him that David signed up for the National Guard but quit two weeks into basic training.
Lore sais she feels deeply betrayed.
"I took him in selfishly thinking that I found the love of my life,” Lore said. “Just to be stabbed and lied to and betrayed."
A friend claims to have seen the stolen pickup and trailer in Troy, Missouri sometimes Sunday.
