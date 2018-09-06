St. Ann Police Department and the St. Ann community rallied together to help out a single-mother in need.
The idea was originally for St. Louis Youth Sports Outreach to raffle off a car and let the money help the organization. But, members of the organization felt differently after hearing a single-mother of seven was down on her luck.
Cristin Norman was shocked when a St. Ann police officer knocked on her door and presented the car to her with members of STL Youth Sports Outreach.
“I just had my appendix taken out on Friday,” said Norman after she was given the car. “My mom has breast cancer, I am in the middle of a divorce with seven kids and I’m living with my mom, too.”
Norman has also been searching for a job for the past 8 months.
Police and STL Youth Sports Outreach handled the tags, title and registration.
“Life-changing,” said Norman. “I mean, I would have never expected anything like this. A tremendous blessing. This is unbelievable. I don’t even know what to say. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
