ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For about a week, SSM St. Joseph in Lake St. Louis has used a tent setup outside of their emergency room to treat patients. Health care workers said it’s being used as an extension of their emergency room because all ER and intensive care unit beds are full.
Hospital officials said patients are first triaged inside the emergency room, then taken to the tent if they don’t need immediate care. Conor Bortherms treats patients inside the tent and said the setup takes some of the burden off of people working inside.
“Patients that don’t necessarily need to go to the back, we can start treatments and actually discharge straight from the tent, takes a lot of pressure off the nurses in the back,” Bortherms said.
The tent room has eight patient stations, separated by dividers. Nurses treat patients with COVID-19 and others with injuries and illnesses.
“It’s not uncommon to see 20+ patients in the waiting room, waiting to be seen,” Bortherms said.
As case numbers grow, the hospital staff said its nurses are dwindling. Nurses said they are overwhelmed and worry what the flu season will bring. Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said adding more “field tents” won’t help since there are major staff shortages.
“If we do set up more tents, we still have to have staff for them and that’s really the constraining piece right now, because we really don’t have enough staff to take care of,” Garza said.
If the tent reaches capacity too, the hospital said it will likely try and move patients into other areas of the hospital. Its Incident Command Team meets twice a day to discuss plans and hypotheticals. If need be, officials said it’s possible they’ll find other departments for patient overflow.
