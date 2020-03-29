ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health released a statement Sunday in response to a post circulating social media written by someone claiming to be a nurse describing horrific conditions at St. Louis University Hospital.
The unidentified writer of the post claimed an ER doctor is dying from COVID-19 and that the hospital is being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.
The hospital has responded, saying the claims are false.
