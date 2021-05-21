ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health honored frontline workers Friday for their work during the pandemic, gathering gifts for staffers that included a picnic basket, gift cards, and a heartfelt letter.
Volunteers put together around 1,500 hundred baskets for workers.
"We've all been stressed and strained over the last year, but if you can imagine that in a healthcare setting and those who are on the frontline caring, it's so important to honor those folks who have done this and that's our 'why,'" said Paul Ross, president of the SSM Health Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.