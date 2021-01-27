ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County has reached an agreement with SSM Health to vaccinate first responders faster after frustrations from police officers over coronavirus vaccine prioritization.
The agreement between the county and SSM aims to vaccinate as many as 4,000 first responders.
They'll start receiving doses Monday morning. The first three days of appointments have already been booked.
The department said roughly one-tenth of the county's officers have contracted COVID-19 and many more have had to quarantine.
