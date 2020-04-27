ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health will furlough about 2,000 employees across its four state system in response to financial challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Those employees account for roughly 5% of the health system’s workforce. The furloughs are expected to last 13 weeks, but SSM said employees could be brought back to work sooner than that.
“We’ve continued to invest in supplies and tools needed to respond to the pandemic, while volumes across our four-state system have decreased by roughly 50%,” SSM Health said in a release.
Additionally, SSM has frozen executive compensation, placed holds on open positions that are non-critical and frozen discretionary expenses for the year.
Some other employees could be partially furloughed through a decrease in hours.
