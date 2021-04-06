ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Starting Tuesday, SSM Health will open their online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling portal to their patients.
"Vaccinations bring us that much closer to returning to a sense of normalcy after what has been an incredibly challenging year,” says Mike Bowers of SSM Health. “While there is still much work to do, we appreciate everything the community has done to keep each other safe during this difficult time.”
Those who qualify for the vaccine can make an appointment online for one of their six locations:
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital’s May Center – 12303 DePaul Drive, Bridgeton, MO.
- SSM Health Outpatient Center – 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles, MO.
- SSM Health Medical Group – 1603 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO.
- SSM Health Medical Group – 1035 Bellevue Ave, Richmond Heights, MO.
- SSM Health Medical Group - 1345 Smizer Mill Road, Fenton, MO.
- SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital – 1201 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO.
No walk-ups will be allowed and appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
