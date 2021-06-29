ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital plans to break ground this fall on a new expansion.
The Ambulatory Surgery Center will have four operating rooms, a dedicated sterile processing department, capability to manager overnight stays and 21,000 square feet of additional shell space for future expansion as needed. The three-story building will be located at the corner of LaSalle Street and Grand Boulevard.
The Ambulatory Surgery Center will replace the South Campus facility. The new center will be connected to the main hospital complex through the blue center for Specialized Medicine tunnel.
The center is expected to be fully operational by January 2023.
