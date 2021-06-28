ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - SSM Health is requiring members of its healthcare team to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
All 40,000 of their employees will now be required to be fully vaccinated by the end of September. 7 months ago, SSM Health administered its first COVID-19 vaccine and close to 240,000 employees and community members were vaccinated against the virus.
“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand,” said Dr. Todd Shuman, MD, SSM Health Chief Medical Officer. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities.”
The hospital system made the announcement Monday, following the news of St. Luke's and BJC HealthCare requiring its employees to be vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.