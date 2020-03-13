ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health officials announced a free 'Virtual Visit' for anyone worried about symptoms and concerned it may be COVID-19.
Officials said it doesn't matter what kind of insurance people have, everyone in Missouri and Illinois is eligible for the free evaluation if they think they might've been exposed to coronavirus.
[READ: BJC, Mercy and SSM team up to provide COVID-19 information and resources]
The virtual evaluation will include a series of questions and a health care official will then recommend a care plan and give guidance if testing is recommended.
This comes after Mercy hospital announced the first drive-thru coronavirus testing site in St. Louis.
You can visit ssmhealth.com to learn more and access a free virtual conversation with a physician.
