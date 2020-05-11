ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health will implement a mask or face covering policy for all employees, patients and visitors entering any of its facilities.
You are encouraged to bring your own mask but SSM can provide one to you as supplies last. SSM Health encourages you to wash your cloth masks and reuse them. If you’d like to donate cloth masks to SSM, click here.
BJC Healthcare announced a similar face mask policy last week.
SSM Health is also urging people not to delay seeking medical care as some elective surgeries and procedures have resumed.
“We know many people are delaying essential care due to fear of infection,” said Matt Hanley, MD, SSM Health Chief Clinical Officer. “While it’s natural to be concerned, not seeking care could negatively impact their overall health and well-being. We want our patients and communities to know they can safely seek medical care and still protect themselves.”
[RELATED: Patients, visitors to be required to wear face masks at all BJC facilities]
SSM Health said they are screening/testing all patients prior to scheduled procedures, enhanced cleaning of clinics, hospitals, and surgery centers, realigned waiting room seating, and visitor restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.