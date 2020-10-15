ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Finding new jobs, and new employees, looks a lot different these days because of the pandemic.
Take, for example, a Thursday recruiting event by SSM Health.
It was drive-thru recruiting, held at two hospitals; one of which was DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton.
Job seekers drove up and interviewed with a recruiter on the spot while practicing safe distancing and masking protocols.
SSM plans to have more events, and qualified candidates will be asked back for another interview.
