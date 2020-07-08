ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health will hold drive-thru job interviews for open positions in the St. Louis metro area next week.
According to SSM Health, job seekers will drive up and interview with a recruiter on the spot about many of our open positions, all while practicing safe, social distancing and masking protocols.
The medical group is looking for qualified candidates to fill jobs in nursing, housekeeping, behavioral health, security, pharmacy, dietary and respiratory therapy.
Interviews will be on July 17 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:
SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis
12303 DePaul Drive Bridgeton, MO 63044
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital
3635 Vista Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles
300 1st Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.