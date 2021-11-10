ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starting Saturday, SSM Health will administer child-size vaccine doses at several drive-thru clinics across the area.
From 8 a.m. – noon, parents can take their children between the age of 5 -11 to get vaccinated. Walk-ins will not be allowed so parents need to make appointments by calling 314-955-9600 to attend these locations:
• SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis
6420 Clayton Road Richmond Heights, MO 63317. (Ground level of the parking garage, access west of intersection of Bellevue and Ethel)
• SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles
400 First Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301 (Parking lot at intersection of Fourth and Jefferson)
• SSM Health Medical Group
1601 Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385
• SSM Health Medical Group
1120 Shackelford Rd. Florissant, MO 63031 (Bank parking lot in front of Urgent Care)
• SSM Health Medical Group
30 Ronnie’s Plaza Sappington, MO 63126 (Church parking lot behind clinic)
