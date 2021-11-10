SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton implements emergency preparedness plan

 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starting Saturday, SSM Health will administer child-size vaccine doses at several drive-thru clinics across the area.

From 8 a.m. – noon, parents can take their children between the age of 5 -11 to get vaccinated. Walk-ins will not be allowed so parents need to make appointments by calling 314-955-9600 to attend these locations:

• SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis

6420 Clayton Road Richmond Heights, MO 63317. (Ground level of the parking garage, access west of intersection of Bellevue and Ethel)

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles 

400 First Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301 (Parking lot at intersection of Fourth and Jefferson)

SSM Health Medical Group

1601 Wentzville Parkway Wentzville, MO 63385

• SSM Health Medical Group

1120 Shackelford Rd. Florissant, MO 63031 (Bank parking lot in front of Urgent Care)

SSM Health Medical Group

30 Ronnie’s Plaza Sappington, MO 63126 (Church parking lot behind clinic)

