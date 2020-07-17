ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - SSM Health in St. Louis is getting creative in the hiring process amid the pandemic.
Friday, it hosted a drive-thru recruitment for prospective employees. More than 200 people pre-registered and dozens more just showed up to take part in the interview process at Saint Louis University Hospital.
SSM is looking for a variety of positions to be filled, including nurses and security, even housekeeping. Hiring managers interviewed candidates from the comfort of their own car.
"We have an online platform, so you can apply online, but what people are missing is the connection with hiring managers in the interviews. So, we wanted a way for them to be able to meet with people in-person, meet with the hiring managers and just cut through the rest of the hiring process," said Carmen Hern with SSM Health.
If you missed Friday's event, Hern says there will likely be another one in the near future.
In April, SSM furloughed about 2,000 employees across its four-state system in response to financial challenges from the pandemic.
