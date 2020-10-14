ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – SSM Health will be looking to hire during drive-up recruiting events at two local hospitals on Thursday.
Job seekers will interview with a recruiter on the spot while practice safe, social distancing and masking protocols. SSM Health will be looking to fill a variety of positions during the recruiting events, including nursing, housekeeping, pharmacy and security.
The recruiting events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.
Click here to make a reservation to attend the event or for more information.
