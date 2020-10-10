SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - SSM Health gave out more than 500 free flu shots in less than two hours during its community drive-thru event Saturday morning.
Staff said cars began lining up outside the Ronald McDonald parking lot on Park Ave. as early as 5:45 a.m. At one point, cars were lined up on Park Ave., onto Grand Blvd., and stretched all the way to I-44.
Saturday's clinic is one of five community drive-thru events SSM Health is offering for free flu shots.
While health experts always encourage people to get vaccinated ahead of flu-season, they say this year it is especially important.
"We don't want to overwhelm our healthcare system," said Kelly Reidel of SSM Health. "If we can prevent some of these illnesses with the flu vaccine then we can prevent some of those hospitalizations and people needing treatment as well."
Below is the information for the remaining clinics being held next Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at 8 a.m. No appointment is necessary. Vaccines are given out on a first come, first serve basis.
DePaul Hospital
Parking Lot 1
12303 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
Orchard Farms Elementary School
2135 Highway V
St. Charles, MO 63301
St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis
100 Medical Plaza
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
Ronnie’s Plaza
Behind SSM Health Medical Group Office
30 Ronnie’s Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63126
