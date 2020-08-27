ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As we near flu season, doctors are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot.
One SSM Health doctor said this may be the most important year ever to get the vaccine.
"The presentation can mimic other types of illnesses, including the flu. You can have fevers, chills, muscle aches, very non-specific symptoms that could they be the flu, could they not be the flu. And then the questions could be could they also be both? And that becomes a challenge,” said Dr. Mano Patri with SSM Health St. Joseph.
The Centers for Disease Control said manufacturers are producing 20 million more flu vaccines this year to get as many people possibly vaccinated this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.