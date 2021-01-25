ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOv.com) -- Monday, SSM Health began vaccination for at-risk patients in St. Louis County, which includes patients 75 and older who are within the SSM Health system.
[COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up]
Patients are only able to get the vaccine by appointment, but more patients in the phase 1B Tier 2 group, deemed eligible for the vaccine by the State of Missouri, will be added to the vaccine schedule as availability allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.