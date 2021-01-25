The SSM Health hospital system began vaccinating at-risk and those 75 and older for COVID-19 Monday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOv.com) -- Monday, SSM Health began vaccination for at-risk patients in St. Louis County, which includes patients 75 and older who are within the SSM Health system.

[COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up]

Patients are only able to get the vaccine by appointment, but more patients in the phase 1B Tier 2 group, deemed eligible for the vaccine by the State of Missouri, will be added to the vaccine schedule as availability allows.

