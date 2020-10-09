SSM Health

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health and BJC Health are offering free, drive-thru flu vaccination clinics across the St. Louis region.

The clinics will be held on two separate Saturday's in October.

BJC clinics are offering free flu shots will be available for those 6 months and older who don't have a primary doctor or other means to recieve flu shots. You will need to make appointments online here. 

The four SSM clinics being held on October 17 are for those 9 years and older. Cardinal Glennon’s clinic on October 10 will vaccinate ages 6 months and above.

According to SSM Health, vaccinations are available by injection only. 

No appointments are necessary. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last.

Locations of the free clinics are listed below:

BJC HEALTH

 October 10, 2020

9 a.m. -  3 p.m.

BJC at the Commons

4249 Clayton Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

SSM HEALTH

 October 10, 2020

8 am – 12pm

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Ronald McDonald House

3450 Park Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63104

 

October 17, 2020

8 am – 12 pm

DePaul Hospital

Parking Lot 1

12303 DePaul Drive 

Saint Louis, MO 63044    

St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles

Parking lot is at intersection of Jefferson and 4th streets, adjacent to the parking garage

300 First Capitol Drive

St. Charles, MO 63301

St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis

100 Medical Plaza

Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

Ronnie’s Plaza

Behind SSM Health Medical Group Office

30 Ronnie’s Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63126       

For those unable to attend the clinics, visit here to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.

