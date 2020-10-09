ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Health and BJC Health are offering free, drive-thru flu vaccination clinics across the St. Louis region.
The clinics will be held on two separate Saturday's in October.
BJC clinics are offering free flu shots will be available for those 6 months and older who don't have a primary doctor or other means to recieve flu shots. You will need to make appointments online here.
The four SSM clinics being held on October 17 are for those 9 years and older. Cardinal Glennon’s clinic on October 10 will vaccinate ages 6 months and above.
According to SSM Health, vaccinations are available by injection only.
No appointments are necessary. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis and are available while supplies last.
Locations of the free clinics are listed below:
BJC HEALTH
October 10, 2020
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
BJC at the Commons
4249 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63110
SSM HEALTH
October 10, 2020
8 am – 12pm
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Ronald McDonald House
3450 Park Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63104
October 17, 2020
8 am – 12 pm
DePaul Hospital
Parking Lot 1
12303 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles
Parking lot is at intersection of Jefferson and 4th streets, adjacent to the parking garage
300 First Capitol Drive
St. Charles, MO 63301
St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis
100 Medical Plaza
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
Ronnie’s Plaza
Behind SSM Health Medical Group Office
30 Ronnie’s Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63126
For those unable to attend the clinics, visit here to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.
