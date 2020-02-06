CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents at an apartment complex in west St. Louis County said they’re living with squirrels that scurry in and out of their walls.
It’s a noise Laurie Coleman says keeps her up all night.
“It’s been really bad, I’m not getting any sleep, I work two jobs,” Coleman said.
The sound is the scratching of squirrels who’ve moved into the attic of her Waterfront Crossing Apartment, just off I-270.
“He’s torn up the insulation, it’s coming through the air ducts,” she said.
Coleman said she’s been dealing with this for more than two weeks now. She claims apartment management has been slow to fix the problem.
News 4 went by the leasing office and spoke with the apartment manager.
They said the recent snow and ice makes it unsafe for their crews to work and they also said since the building is four stories high they just don’t have the equipment to get a crew all the way on top to fill the hole.
Creve Coeur city officials have gotten involved.
Their building inspector put the complex on notice to take action before February 14th.
They said it poses a danger as the squirrels eat away at the insulation along with the possibility that they could chew through electrical wires.
If repairs aren’t made by the Feb. 14th the city of Creve Coeur said they’ll take legal action against the property.
