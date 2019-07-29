Jack Dorsey

Square CEO Jack Dorsey speaking at St. Louis office

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Square, Inc. has announced its plans to add jobs and move to downtown St. Louis.

The mobile credit and debit card payment app company will move to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch headquarters downtown. According to the Post-Dispatch, Square signed a 15-year lease at the location. The Post-Dispatch will be relocating to 901 North 10th Street next month.

The move will more than double Square's workforce in St. Louis to 1,400 employees, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

The Post-Dispatch reports that around 500 employees currently work in the company's Cortex location in the Central West End. The move would see those employees moving to the new headquarters in the next few years. 

