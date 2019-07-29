ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Square, Inc. has announced its plans to add jobs and move to downtown St. Louis.
The mobile credit and debit card payment app company will move to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch headquarters downtown. According to the Post-Dispatch, Square signed a 15-year lease at the location. The Post-Dispatch will be relocating to 901 North 10th Street next month.
The move will more than double Square's workforce in St. Louis to 1,400 employees, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.
Big News - @Square moving to downtown with major expansion & up to 1,400 talented tech, engineering, & creative employees! Thanks to @jack and @2000F for huge investment and JOBS in the heart of the region! https://t.co/so48aXn7QB— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) July 29, 2019
The Post-Dispatch reports that around 500 employees currently work in the company's Cortex location in the Central West End. The move would see those employees moving to the new headquarters in the next few years.
