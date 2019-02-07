ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis Police Department squad car was doused on gasoline and set on fire outside a pawn shop overnight.
The car, which was being used as a decoy and was not occupied, was sitting in front of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive near Belle Glade Avenue when it was doused in gasoline and lit on fire just after midnight Thursday, according to an officer at the scene.
A News 4 photographer on the scene saw a gasoline can still on there when officers arrived.
No one was injured in the incident.
It is currently unknown if police have surveillance video of the incident.
