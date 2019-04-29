PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. ( KMOV.com) --- A Springfield, Mo. man was found guilty after he inappropriately touched three young boys in separate occasions in 2012.
On Wednesday, a Phelps County jury found Spenser Farr, 25, of Springfield, Mo., guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.
According to police, a young boy told his youth pastor in June 2017 that he has been molested by Farr while in a shower at the Rolla Recreation Centre in 2012. During the investigation, detectives spoke to the youth pastor and other witnesses who said Farr had touched a different boy at the Steelville Pool the same year.
In a Facebook post, the Rolla Police Department said "Detective Meyer identified and interviewed that boy, “victim 2,” who disclosed that Farr had been his swimming lessons instructor and had molested him in the pool."
As the allegations surface, the second victim's family confronted Farr at the pool. Police said the 25-year-old resigned shortly afterwards.
The family decided not to pursue the case against Farr due the stress and impact it had on the boy, officials say.
In 2017, Meyer found another one of Farr's victim, a young boy who described several encounters at the Steelville pool in 2012. The boy told investigators he could feel Farr’s erection touching him.
The boy reportedly never mention that incident to anyone but stopped going to the pool and being around Farr before anything worse would happen.
During the trial, all three victims and their families testified in the case. Family members described unexplained changes they observed in their children.
The final sentencing will take place on June 17. Farr could face up to 10 years for two counts and five years for the final count.
