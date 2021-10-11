MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Springfield, Mo. man is accused of breaking into a business in Manchester, Mo.
Maurice Randolph, 63, is charged with second-degree burglary. Police say he broke into a business in the 200 block of Henry Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Later, officers at the scene spotted him trying to leave the business before he saw them and ran back inside. Officers say they then tried to contact him but were unsuccessful.
Just before 7:00 a.m., police say they searched the building, found Randolph and arrested him. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.
