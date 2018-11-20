ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A U.S. District judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo. man to 20 years in federal prison for distributing at least a kilogram of heroin, purchased in the St. Louis and Chicago, in Springfield, Mo.
Roosevelt Simpson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute at least a kilogram of heroin and to one count of possessing a firearm, a Rossi .-38 caliber revolver, in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime back in June, according to a statement.
According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, Simpson admitted that he was a leader in the drug-trafficking conspiracy from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017.
Simpson purchased heroin from Chicago, Ill., and St. Louis, Mo., which was transported to Springfield by vehicle, officials said.
