FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man from Springfield, Illinois was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County late Sunday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Charles T. Robertson, 47, was driving a Dodge Caravan along westbound Interstate 44 when a Hyundai Elantra crossed the median and hit the front of his van at mile marker 226 around 10:40 p.m.
Robertson, who was the only person in the van, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The 19-year-old driver of the car and the 23-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.
