SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A priest within the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese applied for laicization after a troubling year.
Shortly after being placed on medical leave on Oct. 30, 2017, financial irregularities were found at parishes to which Father Barry Harmon was assigned: Mother of Dolors Parish, Vandalia and St. Joseph Parish, Ramsey, according to Bishop Thomas John Paprocki. According to the diocese, Harmon had misappropriated funds of up to $29,000.
After the discovery of the misappropriated funds, Harmon’s assignments were concluded and the diocese fully restored the funds to the parishes. The misappropriated funds were reported to the police.
In addition, pornography was found in Harmon’s possession and turned over to the Vandalia Police Department, who determined no child pornography was involved.
Both of the matters were then reviewed by the Special Panel for Clergy Misconduct.
On July 31, 2018, Harmon was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Following the DUI charge, the diocese concluded that Harmon was not suited for ministry in the priest. Harmon reportedly voluntarily applied for laicization, which is the removal of bishop, priest or deacon from being a member of the clergy.
