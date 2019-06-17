KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Constant rain and flooding have forced little league teams to cancel many of their games this spring.
In Kirkwood, baseball and softball fields are covered by waters from the Meramec River and a similar situation is unfolding in Imperial where the North Jefferson County Little League fields are covered by Mississippi River water.
The Northwest Athletic Association in House Springs has dealt with soggy, but not flooded fields. The soggy fields have still meant many canceled games this season.
The Northwest Athletic Association has offered up its field to teams who use fields in Fenton, which are not accessible due to flooding.
In Kirkwood, some of the seasons are already over and organizers are working on what to do and to see if they can offer refunds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.