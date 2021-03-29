(KMOV.com) - Meghan Budd and her family returned from Disney World this weekend, joining thousands of St. Louisans who are beginning to travel again.
“It was emotional because it felt like we are finally getting back out there, seeing them happy, seeing them excited,” said Budd about watching her children experience their favorite characters and rides at Disney World.
Budd is also a Disney travel agent with Magic Expeditions, so the trip was also a way to provide first-hand knowledge for her clients.
“People are ready to travel again. The number one question I get is ‘How safe is it? What are the precautions being rolled out?” she said.
She said she felt safe every step of the way, from the park to the airport. Travelers are making their way through Lambert Airport in numbers we haven’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Last week was our strongest week since COVID began in March 2020,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.
Last week, they were averaging around 25,000 travelers a day. The increase is due to spring break, but also due to an increasing number of people being vaccinated.
“My family has all been vaccinated, as well as the family we were visiting, so we felt it was finally okay for a weekend of travel,” said Brittany Howk, who was flying out of Lambert after a weekend in St. Louis.
Explore St. Louis says spring break travel has brought a return of tourists, with hotel capacity in the metro area reaching 54 percent last week, the highest since this time last year.
“It means jobs, it means vitality on the streets of Downtown St. Louis and throughout the entire community,” said Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis.
But the CDC is still recommending against unnecessary travel and is urging measures like pre and post travel testing, along with mask wearing. For the Budd family, they feel with proper precautions on their part and on Disney's, it was a safe feeling experience.
“For me as a mom it was just touching, I never had a moment where I thought, 'Gosh, should we have done this,” said Budd.
She said it bodes well for summer travel and recommends that those interested in booking trips to Disney World should do it sooner rather than later.
