ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The attorney for the officer accused of fatally shooting Officer Katlyn Alix released a statement the same day his client made his first court appearance.
Nathaniel Hendren, 29, made his first court appearance via video hookup from the city jail. During the brief appearance, the charges were read to him.
Hendren is accused of fatally shot the off-duty officer during what has been described as a deadly game involving a revolver.
A court source Tuesday said Hendren would be moved from the city jail and will be held elsewhere for his protection. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
Hendren’s attorney, Talmage E. Newton IV, reportedly has a court appearance Wednesday, where is expected to ask for a bond reduction.
In a statement released following the court appearance, Newton said the death of Officer Alix was nothing more than a tragic accident. Read the complete statement below:
We are aware of the rumors, innuendo, and salacious gossip surrounding the accidental death of Officer Katlyn Alix. There is no evidence, nor will there ever be, that this was anything more than a tragic accident. Nate Hendren is devastated by the loss of Katlyn Alix. Spreading rumors and creating unsupported theories is dishonorable on the part of the public, the police department, and the media. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Officer Alix’s family during this difficult time.
Newton later released another statement saying Gardner rushed to judgment, saying she is willing to break the law to file the charges:
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s own words show that not only did she rush to judgment in charging Officer Nathaniel Hendren with a crime just one day after Officer Alix’s death, but that she did so without gathering facts or evidence in a thorough, objective or legal way.
Ms. Gardner also specifically states that she is willing to break the law and violate the Constitution to prosecute Officer Hendren for a situation that was a tragic accident.
In a letter obtained by the media, written on January 28, 2019 (3 days after charging Officer Hendren) Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner ironically accuses the police department of reaching a “pre-disposed conclusion” due to the fact that all of the investigating officers, including Chief of Police John Hayden, characterized the shooting death of Officer Alix as a tragic accident.
It is clear by Ms. Gardner’s letter that she ignored the seasoned professionals on the scene, who are experienced and entrusted with investigations, when she filed these uninformed and unsustainable charges.
Further, Circuit Attorney Gardner is now on record, in writing, that she is willing to violate the Constitution to support these unfounded criminal charges against Officer Hendren by circumventing the law and demanding information from the police department that would violate the United States Constitution.
It is clear that Circuit Attorney Gardner cannot be impartial, unbiased or objective in continuing to prosecute these charges, and that the entire investigation is unsalvageable and the prosecution irreversibly tainted due to Circuit Attorney Gardner’s unconstitutional investigation and prosecutorial misconduct.
