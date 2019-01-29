ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The attorney for the officer accused of fatally shooting Officer Katlyn Alix relaxed a statement the same day his client made his first court appearance.

Nathaniel Hendren, 29, made his first court appearance via video hookup from the city jail. During the brief appearance, the charges were read to him.

Hendren is accused of fatally shot the off-duty officer during what has been described as a deadly game involving a revolver.

A court source Tuesday said Hendren would be moved from the city jail and will be held elsewhere for his protection. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.

Hendren’s attorney, Talmage E. Newton IV, reportedly has a court appearance Wednesday, where is expected to ask for a bond reduction.

In a statement released following the court appearance, Newton said the death of Officer Alix was nothing more than a tragic accident. Read the complete statement below: