ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The attorney for the officer accused of fatally shooting Officer Katlyn Alix relaxed a statement the same day his client made his first court appearance.
Nathaniel Hendren, 29, made his first court appearance via video hookup from the city jail. During the brief appearance, the charges were read to him.
Hendren is accused of fatally shot the off-duty officer during what has been described as a deadly game involving a revolver.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The parents of a St. Louis police officer who allegedly was killed by anoth…
A court source Tuesday said Hendren would be moved from the city jail and will be held elsewhere for his protection. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
Hendren’s attorney, Talmage E. Newton IV, reportedly has a court appearance Wednesday, where is expected to ask for a bond reduction.
In a statement released following the court appearance, Newton said the death of Officer Alix was nothing more than a tragic accident. Read the complete statement below:
We are aware of the rumors, innuendo, and salacious gossip surrounding the accidental death of Officer Katlyn Alix. There is no evidence, nor will there ever be, that this was anything more than a tragic accident. Nate Hendren is devastated by the loss of Katlyn Alix. Spreading rumors and creating unsupported theories is dishonorable on the part of the public, the police department, and the media. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Officer Alix’s family during this difficult time.
