ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can celebrate Valentine’s Day by sending an e-card to a patient at St. Louis Children’s Hospital!
The hospital is asking people to help cupid spread by love by sending a free e-card to one of the children at the hospital.
There are three e-card designs to choose from and a message can be included.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital notes that specific cards cannot be delivered to specific patients. They also said that only digital messages can be accepted, not any physical or handmade cards, for their patients’ safety.
Click here to send an e-card!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.