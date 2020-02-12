ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Spread the love this Valentine’s Day by sending a card to patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
You can choose from four cards that will be sent to one of the children undergoing treatment at the hospital.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital said they cannot deliver specific cards to specific patients and cannot accept any physical or handmade cards due to patient safety.
Click here to send a card to the hospital.
