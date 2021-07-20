ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Data shows the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in St. Louis County is swift, and will get worse over the next few weeks, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told News 4.
Page will discuss how the Delta variant is affecting St. Louis County at a press conference Wednesday morning. Tuesday, Dr. Clay Dunagan, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, urged for a return to masking by people in public places, even by those who are fully vaccinated, until the percentage of Missouri residents fully vaccinated rises. Missouri has a vaccination rate of 50 percent, but Dunagan says that number needs be significantly higher.
“When we first initiated masking and social distancing guidelines, the goal was to wear masks for protection until a vaccine was available,” said Dunagan. “The vaccine is available, but unfortunately the vaccination rate in our community has not been high enough to prevent spread of the Delta variant. We now need to return to masking to combat this new wave of infections.”
On July 1, St. Louis City and County health officials issued an advisory asking everyone to wear a mask in public places. Tuesday, city and county officials said no mask mandate will go into place, for now, but officials are watching areas where such mandates are going into effect.
