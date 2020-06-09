ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Being from St. Louis, some people might know that Enterprise Rent-A-Car was founded in St. Louis by Jack Taylor. What others might not know is, the reason behind Enterprise's name.
Taylor served aboard the USS Enterprise in World War II and News 4 wanted to dig into more of his service history.
He served in Naval Air Group 15 in the Pacific. Taylor's valor earned him two distinguished flying crosses and a Navy air medal.
His mindset saw him through dozens of life and death missions, which later served him well in business as he built one of the most successful and profitable companies in the world from humble beginnings, which became Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
