ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After Pearl Harbor was attacked and the United States was drawn into World War II, St. Louis native Jim Cella wanted to serve his country.
But he was too young, so he waited until high school graduation.
At age 17, with his mother's permission, he enlisted in the Navy.
His country needed him, Jim thought, and his desire to avenge what happened at Pearl Harbor is still palpable almost 80 years later.
