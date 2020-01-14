(KMOV.com) – A local veteran who fought in one of the most pivotal conflicts during World War II, the Battle of the Bulge, recently had the opportunity to visit the battlefields which helped turned the tide of the war.
Spotlight on Those Who Served: Returning to the site of the Battle of the Bulge
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.