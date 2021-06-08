ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – It was an emotional farewell for a fallen sailor 80 years after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
On Tuesday, the remains of Isaac Parker were laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on what have been his 97th birthday. Parker was 17 years old when he was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Parker, who was from Arkansas, was not positivity identified until last September.
Angela Curtis, Parker's niece, asked the military recently for a D.N.A. sample.
"It asked for my DNA, I was reluctant to do so," explained Curtis.
After verifying the request was legitimate, Curtis cooperated with the military, which ultimately lead to Parker's remains being brought to St. Louis.
"It's something Isaac's mother always prayed for, that her child would be sent back home. It didn't happen during her lifetime, so I know she's looking down on us and pleased he is here in this cemetery."
Curtis says Parker grew up in Arkansas, but never lived in St. Louis.
Parker is buried at Jefferson Barracks because his parents, and some siblings are also laid to rest at the cemetery. Parker’s father served in World War I and all three of his brothers served during either World War II or the Korean War.
"I do feel good. He is in a final resting place surrounded by his family," said Curtis.
The funeral service was attended by Parker's relatives, none of which were born when Parker passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.