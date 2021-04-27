The home of the Patriots has a new way to honor those who served their country. Parkway South High School's unique method is ensuring students know about graduates who joined the armed forces by displaying a Wall of Freedom.
Teacher Michael Hochmeister said the memorial is designed to bring recognition to former students and members of the faculty who served.
"We are the Parkway South Patriots, started in 1976, so that's where the name came from," he said. "But we just wanted to really pay tribute to those who went to school here, and then went on to serve, or even teachers who are here who have served and just again pay tribute."
Started in 2003, the wall was the vision of Lew Smith, a former teacher at the school. Hundreds of names now adorn the wall, going all the way back to the school's founding 45 years ago.
Hochmeister is one of them, as he joined the Army right out of college.
"I ended up going to Fort Benning, Georgia, and went to basic training and joined the infantry," he said. "I did get to jump out of perfectly good airplanes, so that was pretty cool."
He was deployed overseas to Germany and had the chance to play on an armed forces rugby team against other countires.
"It was like a United Forces team so it was Army, Air Force, everybody throughout that area. We get to go to Paris and actually play teams from other countries. We play teams from France and South Africa, I think there's a team from Italy," Hochmeister said. "I kind of lucked into it, but it was an amazing experience just getting to meet these people. That was the best part, the rugby was okay."
While there, he helped train soldiers headed to Iraq for the first Gulf War and he said that experience might have influenced him going into teaching after his time in the Army. He's now been at Parkway South teaching speech and debate for more than a decade and says some students are surprised when they find out he served.
"I mean it's not something that I try and keep secret but it's also, it's just not something that I will bring up regularly. I think a lot of veterans are kind of that way, at least the ones that I talked to."
As he looks upon the list of names on the wall that continues to grow, he and others in the community want to continue to honor those Parkway South Patriots who made the decision to serve their country.
"It's pretty humbling because there's a whole lot of names on here," he said of seeing his name among the list. "There's a number of people on there who gave the highest thing that they could, that being their life, This is just a way to kind of help honor that service and what they gave to their country."
