ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local veteran Michael Clay Smith is still on his incredible weight loss journey, but has already lost hundreds of pounds, giving him a brand new lease on life thanks to the unique treatment he received at a local VA hospital.
“In 2000, my back started getting in trouble again and I actually went completely out on it,” he said. “I couldn't even barely get out of bed and I became totally disabled.”
Not able to get out of bed or be his active self, Smith's weight jumped up more than 200 pounds.
“Once you start down that slope with me not able to move, and then my weight aggravated other health problems. In fact it turned me. Sleep apnea, diabetes, and all this, and I was only in my 40s- late 40s,” he said. “Basically became where I was almost in my house and couldn't leave, and it kept getting worse and worse over time.”
In 2005 , he started going to the VA hospitals in the St. Louis area, starting at John Cochrane. At that time his weight was 560 pounds.
“Finally, last fall, this went along for years, with fighting with diabetes and taking opioids for my back pain and all that stuff, and it got to the point where I didn't know what was going to happen,” Smith said.
“It was recommended he have bariatric surgery to help lose the weight, but then, “Last October, toward the end of October, I got so sick that I basically stood up, went to the bathroom, and basically passed out in my hallway,” he said. “A friend dropped by and she saw me and called an ambulance. They brought me to Cochrane and they basically said, ‘You know, you're in congestive heart failure. You got so much fluid on you that you're drowning.’”
Doctors put him on IV medication to drain the fluids, and he lost 100 pounds in two weeks. Once they started the treatment, his weight kept dropping. He was transferred to the VA hospital at Jefferson Barracks for his rehab.
Dr. Manu Khana took over his care as one of only a few physicians in the world certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine and is the only one in the VA St. Louis healthcare system
“Once I started working here in the rehab center, I wanted to bring all that learning and offer that as an option to my veterans when they were admitted,” Khana said.
Her treatment for all Smith’s other ailments started with weight loss. Under her care, he was able to get off of his insulin treatments for his diabetes, he no longer had sleep apnea, and his prostate problems disappeared.
“It's like, okay, wait a minute, this is all from my weight going down,” he said
“Once we started working on the four pillars of treating obesity, which is nutrition, physical activity, monitoring and managing your sleep, and your stress, I think things started to reverse for him,” Khana added.
Smith went down four clothes sizes- what used to be 6 XL clothes are now down to 2 XL- and two shoe sizes in addition to his health issues improving. Now, he can walk 500 feet without any assistance.
“It touches my heart when he tells me that he hasn't done this in more than 20 years,” Khana said.
Smith wants all veterans to know about the care he received and the “new” VA.
“He actually has joked about it, that Jefferson Barracks and this area now feels like a safe place for him,” Khana said.
