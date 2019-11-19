ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some of the fiercest and bloodiest fighting in the Pacific in World War II took place in the five-week battle for Iwo Jima.
Early in 1945, Brentwood native and Marine radio man Ken Luttrell was in the first wave of Marines to land on the island.
He left on a gurney, barely surviving a shell fragment that entered one side of his face and exited the other.
He spent the next year going from surgery to surgery, but he never forgot the day the Japanese surrendered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.