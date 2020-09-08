UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Not all who have served America in uniform in wartime have been in a military uniform.
Case in point: the more than 600 young women who served as "Donut Dollies," the nickname given to American Red Cross recreational workers in Korea and Vietnam.
University City native Susan Dewitt spent 14 months in Vietnam during the North Vietnamese's dangerous Tet Offensive, helping fulfill the mission of bringing a touch of home to American troops in combat zones.
News 4's Steve Savard has her story.
